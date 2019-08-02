HARRISONBURG — James Madison cornerback Rashad Robinson was named to the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award watch list by the organization on Thursday.
The award is given to the top defender in all of FCS.
Robinson missed all of last season with an injury, but was an All-American in 2017 when he recorded seven interceptions.
In each of the last two years, JMU has had a finalist for the award with former cornerback Jimmy Moreland finishing sixth in voting last year and former defensive end Andrew Ankrah finishing third in 2017.
Dukes' Crawford On MAC Hermann Watch List
HARRISONBURG — James Madison women’s soccer senior forward Haley Crawford was named to the Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy watch list, the United Soccer Coaches announced.
Crawford is the first JMU player to earn a spot on the MAC Hermann watch list since Teresa Rynier in 2010.
Last season, Crawford scored a career-high nine goals and supplied six assists, both tops on the team.
Warden Joins Madison Lacrosse Staff
HARRISONBURG — Former James Madison All-American Haley Warden was hired as an assistant coach for the women's lacrosse team, coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe announced.
A 2018 graduate and key cog in that year’s national championship team, Warden was a two-time All-American while playing for the Dukes from 2015-18. She became the first player in Colonial Athletic Association history to win both Player of the Year (2017) and Defensive Player of the Year (2018) while also being the first athlete to take home CAA championship Most Outstanding Performer honors in consecutive seasons.
