HARRISONBURG — James Madison is officially the preseason favorite to win the Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball title.
No surprise there as the Dukes received nine of 10 first-place votes from the conference coaches and placed four players on the first or second-team All-CAA squads, including preseason Player of the Year Kamiah Smalls.
But a consistent theme emerged Thursday as the league held its preseason teleconference with reporters. This isn’t JMU and nine also rans. There’s a sense — and facts to back it up — that this is potentially one of the best years for the CAA in a long time with at least four or five teams that could have serious NCAA Tournament aspirations.
“I can’t remember a time when the league was this good,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “You’re talking about Bailey Greenberg was the player of the year in this league. Nicole Enabosi, she’s also a returning player of the year in this league and Kamiah Smalls is still preseason player of the year. We’re also talking about preseason defensive player of the year, Kayla Cooper-Williams, and another defensive player of the year, (Elon’s) Jada Graves. The league is loaded.”
Smalls, Enabosi of Delaware and Drexel’s Greenberg, of course, all made the CAA’s preseason first-team all-conference squad. They were joined by Towson duo Kionna Jeter and Nukiya Mayo.
JMU’s Cooper-Williams, Lexie Barrier and Jackie Benitez were picked to the second team along with Samone DeFreese of Delaware and Gigi Smith of UNC Wilmington.
Further illustrating O’Regan’s point about the depth in the league, even with two first-teamers and a host of other contributors coming back from a squad that won the CAA Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament last year, Towson is picked to finish third behind both the Dukes and Drexel.
Delaware, with Enabosi returning after missing all of last season with an injury, was voted fourth and UNCW fifth. Northeastern, William & Mary, Elon, College of Charleston and Hofstra rounded out the preseason poll.
JMU cruised through the regular season a year ago, finishing 17-1 and winning games by an average of 16 points, but lost early in the conference tournament with Smalls, Barrier and reserve point guard Madison Green all out with injuries. Even with an RPI of No. 36 in the nation, the Dukes were left out of the NCAA Tournament field.
In many ways, the deck seems stacked against mid-major conferences such as the CAA earning multiple NCAA bids, but the conference is working to get the word out about the unusual amount of returning talent and hoping to prove itself during the non-conference slate.
JMU will play Maryland and Central Florida, which were both Top 20 teams last season and will also visit Virginia with games against Georgetown and St. John’s also potential RPI builders.
Drexel will participate in the Preseason WNIT, a field that includes Oregon State, Oklahoma, Missouri State, Davidson and others. Delaware also plays Maryland and UCF. Towson plays Penn State, Rutgers, Iowa and Temple while UNCW has Wake Forest, NC State and North Carolina on the schedule.
“That was a main talking point at our CAA meetings,” Drexel coach Denise Dillon said. “The head coaches were on board with the importance of promoting the league and recognizing the great talent that is returning. We had said we had to take care of business with our non-conference schedule. If we do that the CAA will be talked about and they will keep an eye on us throughout league play when we are all beating up on each other.”
But a tough strength of schedule alone won’t do it for the CAA. There will have to be some signature victories on the resumes by the time conference play begins.
“We can try to smoke-and-mirror our way to convincing America or whoever that our league is as good as it is, but what we have to do is we have to win,” O’Regan said. “Not just us, but us, Drexel, Delaware, everybody has to win. The more we can win as a conference then the attention will come. The more we can win as a league, the more we can elevate how we are viewed.”
