HARRISONBURG — Two weeks away from the start of the 2019-20 season, James Madison women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan has both prepared his team for high expectations and eliminated any room for excuses.
Despite finishing with a school-record 29 victories, the Dukes lost in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament after playing eighth-seeded Hofstra without junior leaders Kamiah Smalls and Lexie Barrier nor backup point guard Madison Green.
“Those expectations are no different for us,” O’Regan said as JMU looks for its 15th straight postseason appearance. “Our team is hungry and our team is focused based on where we finished last year, which was a disappointment for us. What we learned from that experience is you’ve got to be ready. To me, it doesn’t matter that we played our conference tournament game without first-team all-conference Kamiah Smalls, without second-team all-conference Lexie Barrier and without a pretty good freshman in Madison Green. We learned that if we are looking for Kamiah or Lexie to score, we have to be ready to step up if they are in foul trouble or we have an injury.”
The Dukes open up Nov. 6 at home against Longwood and the no-excuses mentality applies right for the start. While the CAA Tournament loss played a huge role in keeping JMU out of the NCAA Tournament, a loss last November to a Hampton team that finished 16-14 was also a strike against O’Regan’s squad when the selection committee met in March.
Back In Business At Delaware
Delaware might have been a team expected to challenge JMU a season ago if not for the preseason injury to 2017-18 CAA Player of the Year Nicole Enabosi. But the fifth-year senior from Gaithersburg, Md., is back and by all accounts ready to make a major impact after the Blue Hens went 16-15 and 11-7 in the CAA in her absence.
“She looks really good, so that puts a smile on my face,” UD coach Natasha Adair said. “She brings leadership. This is now a veteran group. This is a group that’s no stranger to the conference, to the competitiveness and the expectations. But what Nicole brings is the consistency. To have her back is exciting for us all.”
Quicker Start At Uncw
UNC Wilmington was picked to finish fifth in the CAA by the league’s coaches, but the Seahawks are still recognized as a team that can make noise in the conference race, particularly with a solid returning group led by preseason second-team All-CAA pick GiGi Smith.
But perhaps the biggest improvement for UNCW heading into this season is the ability to practice on campus. Last fall, after Hurricane Florence hit land just outside of Wilmington, N.C., the UNCW campus was evacuated with several buildings suffering severe damage.
The Seahawks basketball teams spent much of the runup to the 2018-19 season displaced, practicing part of the time at the UNC flagship campus in Chapel Hill. Simply sleeping in their own beds and working out in their own gym has made the start to this season a much smoother one.
“We’ve attacked the preseason better than we ever have,” UNCW coach Karen Barefoot said entering her third season with the Seahawks after six years at Old Dominion. “Last year we didn’t even really have a preseason because of the hurricane. So this year we’ve had a really good, solid preseason and I think everyday this team gets better at the little things.”
