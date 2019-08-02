ELKTON — Kris Lalk had a career day on the mound for Elkton, fanning 20 batters as the Blue Sox rolled to a 4-1 win in Game 2 of its Rockingham County Baseball League quarterfinal series with New Market, sweeping the best-of-three affair to advance to the semifinals.
The seventh-seeded Blue Sox didn’t need much offense thanks to Lalk’s complete-game performance, but a pair of solo home runs off the bat of Lee Carneal did in a pinch. Cannon Davies and Nathan Rebich added the other RBIs.
The No. 2 Shockers could only muster three hits as their season came to an end.
In other RCBL playoff action Thursday:
Montezuma 6, Broadway 4: Down by a pair of runs, Montezuma plated five in the bottom of the fourth inning and hung on for a 6-4 win over visiting Broadway to tie their best-of-three quarterfinal series at one game each.
Kyle Armstrong led the fifth-seeded Braves with three hits and Jacob King drove in two runs. Matt Sykes struck out eight Bruins over six innings.
The fourth-seeded Bruins got a pair of RBIs from Kevin Rush. The series shifts to Broadway today for a decisive third game.
Grottoes 7, Clover Hill 6: Grottoes blew a five-run lead to top-seeded Clover Hill in Game 2 of the best-of-three quarterfinal series, but the Cardinals managed to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth, tying the series at a game each with a 7-6 win.
Eighth-seeded Grottoes was led by two RBIs from David Wood and got a 2-for-2, one RBI day at the plate from Jacob Mercia.
The Bucks, who will host the decisive third game today at Buck Bowman Park, were led by a pair of RBIs from John Siciliano.
