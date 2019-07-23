STAUNTON — Aaron Levy’s home run in the top of the 10th erased what would have been a stinging loss for Harrisonburg on Monday at Moxie Stadium and kept the Turks in the hunt for the South Division’s final playoff spot with a 5-4 win over Staunton.
The Turks (17-23) are now 1.5 games out of the playoffs with two games to play. Staunton, which is ahead of Harrisonburg, has three games left.
Leading 4-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth, the Turks’ Jacob Edwards, Alex Hoppe and Nick Zona combined to pitch a gem before the Braves (17-20) plated four runs to knot the game. And with the Braves threatening in the ninth, Mason Powell got the Turks out of the inning to set up Levy’s heroics as part of his two-hit night.
The Turks are off tonight and return to Veterans Memorial park on Wednesday to face first-place Waynesboro.
