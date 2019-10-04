Today

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High School

Sherando at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Stonewall Jackson at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

Page County at Bath County, 7 p.m.

Clarke County at Madison County, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.

Luray at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Riverheads at Skyline, 7 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Pendleton County at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

Berkley Springs at Moorefield, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Delaware at James Madison, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.