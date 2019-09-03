TODAY
GOLF
High School
Broadway, William Monroe and Central at Bryce Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Clarke County, Luray and East Rockingham at Woodstone Meadow Golf Course, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Chelsea Academy, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at Central, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Harrisonburg, 7:15 p.m.
Fluvanna County at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women’s
Gettysburg at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Grace Christian at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
