Local Schedule
Field Hockey
College
James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.
Football
High School
Riverheads at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Page County at Clark County, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Stonewall Jackson, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Madison County, 7 p.m.
George Mason at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
ODAC Tournament First Round
Bridgewater at Randolph, 7 p.m.
College Women
CAA Tournament Semifinals
James Madison vs. UNC-Wilmington at Newark, Del., 1 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
James Madison at Towson, 7 p.m.
