Local Schedule

Field Hockey

College

James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.

Football

High School

Riverheads at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Page County at Clark County, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Stonewall Jackson, 7 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Madison County, 7 p.m.

George Mason at William Monroe, 7 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

ODAC Tournament First Round

Bridgewater at Randolph, 7 p.m.

College Women

CAA Tournament Semifinals

James Madison vs. UNC-Wilmington at Newark, Del., 1 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

James Madison at Towson, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.