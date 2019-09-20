TODAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Stonewall Jackson at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Christiansburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Western Albemarle at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Nelson County, 7 p.m.
Luray at Page County, 7 p.m.
Central at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Madison County at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Bath County at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Tucker County at Moorefield, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Washington & Lee at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Virginia Episcopal at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Bridgewater College at Southern Virginia, 7 p.m.
