TODAY

FOOTBALL

High School

Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Monticello at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Clarke County, 7 p.m.

Stonewall Jackson at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Christiansburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Western Albemarle at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Nelson County, 7 p.m.

Luray at Page County, 7 p.m.

Central at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Madison County at William Monroe, 7 p.m.

Bath County at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

Tucker County at Moorefield, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Washington & Lee at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Virginia Episcopal at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Bridgewater College at Southern Virginia, 7 p.m.

