Friday

FOOTBALL

High School

Harrisonburg 31, Albemarle 13

Spotswood 44, Monticello 7

Staunton 28, Turner Ashby 27, OT

East Rockingham 47, Buffalo Gap 20

Stuarts Draft 21, Clarke County 7

Fort Defiance 40, Stonewall Jackson 6

Rockbridge County 41, Christiansburg 19

Western Albemarle 42, Waynesboro 6

Nelson County 51, Rappahannock County 7

Luray 48, Page County 27

Strasburg 20, Central 10

William Monroe 54, Madison County 21

Pendleton County 43, Bath County 6

Moorefield 48, Tucker County 16

