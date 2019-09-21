Friday
FOOTBALL
High School
Harrisonburg 31, Albemarle 13
Spotswood 44, Monticello 7
Staunton 28, Turner Ashby 27, OT
East Rockingham 47, Buffalo Gap 20
Stuarts Draft 21, Clarke County 7
Fort Defiance 40, Stonewall Jackson 6
Rockbridge County 41, Christiansburg 19
Western Albemarle 42, Waynesboro 6
Nelson County 51, Rappahannock County 7
Luray 48, Page County 27
Strasburg 20, Central 10
William Monroe 54, Madison County 21
Pendleton County 43, Bath County 6
Moorefield 48, Tucker County 16
(0) comments
