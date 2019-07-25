HARRISONBURG — Waynesboro’s Jackson Tate cleared the bases with a third-inning triple and Kobe Lopez hit an RBI single an inning later to provide the Generals with all the runs they would need.
Those hits were the killing blow for Harrisonburg’s Valley Baseball League postseason hopes.
In the end, first-place Waynesboro added four more runs and the Turks could not answer in an 8-3 loss that, coupled with Staunton’s 4-3 win earlier Wednesday, eliminated Harrisonburg from postseason contention.
Josh Madole drove in all three Harrisonburg (17-24) runs.
The Generals (28-11), who locked up the top spot in the South Division, were led by Tate’s three RBIs and two each from Lopez and Connor Norby.
The Turks wrap the season tonight against Charlottesville at Veterans Memorial Park.
