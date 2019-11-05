MADISON — Sage Fox slapped down 15 kills and had 21 digs, but East Rockingham suffered a 20-25, 25-14, 25-9, 23-25, 15-12 defeat at the hands of Madison County in the Bull Run District volleyball championship at MCHS on Tuesday.
Delanie Wigley dished out 37 assists for the Eagles in the loss while Emma Wigley had 16 digs and Kayla Rhodes finished with 19 kills.
After the match, Fox was honored as the Bull Run District Player of the year and was joined by Delanie and Emma Wigley as first-team all-district selections. Rhodes, meanwhile, earned second-team honors.
East Rock (22-4) will be back in action Thursday when it serves as the No. 2 seed in the Region 2B playoffs and hosts seventh-seeded Buffalo Gap in a quarterfinal match in Elkton.
The Mountaineers (22-1), meanwhile, will be the top seed in Region 2B and will host eighth-seeded Page County in a quarterfinal match on Thursday.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Prep Volleyball
North Stafford 3, Harrisonburg 0: Amelia Mitchell's eight kills weren't enough as Harrisonburg saw its season come to a close with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-10 sweep to North Stafford in the opening round of the Region 5D tournament in Stafford County.
Maya Waid dished out 10 assists for the Blue Streaks (5-17) while Abby McCollum had six digs.
Men’s College Basketball
Delaware 97, Bridgewater 51: In Newark, Del., Chandler Murray and Kenneth Turner each scored 10 points to lead Bridgewater, which suffered a loss to Division I Delaware. The game was an exhibition on the record of the Division III Eagles while counting as a regular season victory for the Blue Hens.
Justyn Mutts scored 23 and Ryan Allen added 21 to lead five Delaware players in double figures.
College Field Hockey
Washington & Lee 3, Bridgewater 1: Grace Weise scored two goals to lead home standing Washington & Lee to victory in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference quarterfinals. Elise Lloyd scored the lone goal for the Eagles and Ali Bishop had eight saves for Bridgewater, which finished the season 5-14.
