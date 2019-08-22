HARRISONBURG — Forget jet lag.
Back in town mere hours after an 11-day, three-nation European tour, James Madison women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan was full of energy.
Seeing your team win all four games against European professional clubs and dreaming about the potential of the defending Colonial Athletic Association regular-season champs can have that effect.
“I’ve got such a jump start with information,” O’Regan said. “I was going through these things on the bus. Looking at lineups or what I want to do, or which offenses we want to run. I’m usually doing what I’m doing right now in October. I’ve got a wicked jump start on it.”
In addition to seeing the sights throughout The Netherlands, Belgium and France, O’Regan got a good look at how his team might shape up for the 2019-20 season, and it’s safe to say he liked what he saw.
The Dukes went 4-0 against professional teams of various levels, and while O’Regan said the competition likely wasn’t as good as the very best American college teams, it may have been similar to some of the squads JMU will face this season. For reference, the BV Den Helder team from the The Netherlands was led by Sarah Curran, a former first-team All-CAA performer at Drexel.
“Basketball-wise, everybody got to play and that was intentional,” O’Regan said. “I thought we got some good competition, some good challenges. People threw stuff at us we weren’t really ready for, no scouting report. We just played. It’s an interesting thing because we’re not playing lock stock to make sure we win. We’re trying to play everybody. If we had lost a game, it wouldn’t have been the worst thing in the world for me.”
That philosophy didn’t stop returning first-team All-CAA guard Kamiah Smalls from leading the team in scoring overseas at 16.5 points per game, but it did put her in some new situations, including playing one game almost entirely at point guard.
While Smalls standout play was no surprise, there were other signs that JMU could be an even better squad this season. Freshman Kiki Jefferson was the only Dukes player to score in double figures in each game, averaging 15.5 points for the trip. Fifth-year senior Kayla Cooper-Williams also put an improved offensive game on display while continuing her usual dominance on the glass and defensively.
“Kayla’s entered into a whole different level,” O’Regan said. “She’s our anchor. You can argue she’s as valuable to us as Kamiah because she does so much. I don’t want to downplay Kiki because I obviously believe in her and she showed how good she’s going to be. I think what benefited Kiki on this trip was how simple everything was. Our scheme and our plays, everything was surface level. For a freshman that’s going to be beneficial. But there’s not a lot of freshmen in the country who can walk into a team with five seniors and be our second leading scorer.”
Beyond that, the Dukes hope the off-the-court experience also proves beneficial once the season begins in November.
“We’re stuck on a bus or a boat ride together, and that’s really just invaluable time for the staff and the players, or the players within the players," O'Regan said. "That will really help us down the road chemistry wise with different relationships or better relationships for them.”
