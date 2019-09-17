HARRISONBURG — There is really no denying it, so James Madison men’s soccer coach Paul Zazenski has addressed it head on.
The Dukes’ match against top-ranked Wake Forest tonight at Sentara Park presents a huge challenge, but just as big an opportunity.
“Playing the No. 1 team in the country anywhere is certainly an exciting thing,” Zazenski said Monday. “It is something you should look forward to and it is a challenge. But, specifically, when it is on your home field it’s something that you should always remember and cherish. It’s a unique opportunity to have a No. 1 team and an ACC opponent at Sentara and we couldn’t be more excited about it.”
JMU (3-2) has rebounded from a tough opening weekend that saw losses at Florida Atlantic and Florida International to win three straight heading into the contest against the Demon Deacons, who are ranked No. 1 in all three major polls.
The Dukes, who advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals last season, began the year ranked in all three polls but dropped out after last week. JMU received votes this week and would almost certainly return to the Top 25 with an upset.
Not that rankings are a primary motivator. Madison is simply hoping to add a quality victory to its résumé and continue the program’s recent success.
“We try to take bits and pieces of last year’s success and incorporate it to this year’s team,” Zazenski said. “But you kind of have to formulate your own identity. So it’s a mixture of trying to mix what works last year with what works this year. We’ve had to rely on upperclassmen in that. [Tuesday], we’ll certainly have that opportunity to be tested in multiple ways.”
Wake and JMU each bring potent offense to Sentara with both teams scoring 12 goals through five games so far this season. Calvin Harris leads the Deacs (5-0) with three goals, including a pair of game-winners, but it’s a balanced attack with nine players who have found the back of the net.
That presents a challenge for JMU junior TJ Bush, the Colonial Athletic Association’s preseason Goalie of the Year who has presided over a pair of shutouts in the Dukes’ past three games.
The Dukes, who are 2-0 in Colonial Athletic Association play, are coming off a 6-0 victory against Elon in which freshman Dennis Mensah scored a hat trick.
Today’s match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
