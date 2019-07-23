DALLAS — Former James Madison football coach Mickey Matthews was hired by head coach Bob Stoops as defensive quality control/linebackers coach for Dallas’ XFL team, the organization announced via Twitter.
Matthews coached the Dukes for 15 seasons, compiled a 109-71 record and led Madison to the program’s first national title in 2004. That year, he was named the AFCA I-AA National Coach of the Year and earned the Liberty Mutual FCS National Coach of the Year award in 2008. He was fired in 2013 and replaced by Everett Withers.
The XFL, pro wrestling magnate Vince McMahon’s second attempt at starting a spring football league, is slated to begin in 2020 with eight teams including Washington, New York and Dallas.
