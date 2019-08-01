BROADWAY — Matt Meiser hit a triple in the fourth inning to plate Boo Dean and came around to score himself on a throwing error, and John Judy fanned 13 Montezuma batters in a complete-game effort as Broadway opened its Rockingham County Baseball League quarterfinal series against Montezuma with a 5-1 win Wednesday at BHS.
The win gave the fourth-seeded Bruins a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series that is scheduled to continue today at No. 5 Montezuma.
Brady Duff added an RBI in the fifth inning, scoring Tanner Skidmore with a single.
Dean led off the fourth with a double before Meiser, with two outs, hit his shot and touched the plate to provide the only runs the Bruins needed.
