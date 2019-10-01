HARRISONBURG — James Madison forward Devon Merritt doesn’t always get as many accolades as her fellow JMU seniors, despite coming of a season in which she developed into a key post presence for the Dukes.
Kamiah Smalls and Lexie Barrier each have multiple All-Colonial Athletic Association honors to their name. Kayla Cooper-Williams is the CAA’s Defensive Player of the Year and Jackie Benitez was the Sixth Player of the Year.
Merritt, she simply produces without much flash, and as a byproduct, without the awards.
“I feel bad for her,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “We’re at camp and I’m introducing the counselors, right? I’ve got ‘Kamiah Smalls, first-team all-conference,’ and I’m going down the line and I get to [Merritt and] she has none of those accolades. But then you could argue she’s as important in our success last year as anybody.”
Merritt averaged 7.6 points and six rebounds with 39 blocked shots as a junior. Solid, but not eye-popping numbers on a loaded roster. But she also had a tendency to step up when the Dukes needed her most.
They 2018-19 season began with Kelly Koshuta, a former five-star recruit and Virginia Tech transfer slated to start alongside Cooper-Williams in the frontcourt. When Koshuta was dismissed from the team early in the season, Merritt moved into the lineup and wound up averaging 23.6 minutes per game, eight more than the season before.
And when injuries struck, Merritt was at her most productive. After Smalls went down early in the regular-season finale against Delaware, Merritt pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds. She also averaged close to 10 points per game in the postseason as JMU played several games shorthanded on a run to the WNIT semifinals.
“She really overtook Kelly even before Kelly had her own issues,” O’Regan said. “It was very visible to how our team responded to playing with her in the lineup.”
The importance will only continue to grow as JMU tries to repeat as CAA regular-season champs and add the conference tournament championship to it to secure an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament, the one thing Merritt and the other fourth-year Dukes have missed out on in their careers.
While JMU will have an abundance of depth and experience on the perimiter, Madison is thinner in the post with Merritt and Cooper-Williams the only ones who have played many key minutes.
Breyenne Bellerand, a junior forward who also emerged late in the season, has spent much of the offseason recovering from injury and could still be slowed a bit when the season starts, meaning the Dukes may also rely on freshmen Rayne Tucker and inside-out threat Kiki Jefferson to play quality minutes in the post.
For her part, Merritt has been excited to help the younger players get ready for the challenge.
“Us kind of knowing the ropes and helping the freshmen kind of learn was helpful,” Merritt said. “Otherwise we just do what we can. I’ll be big on the boards and get putbacks. That’s the main job. Getting defensive and offensive rebounds and creating opportunities that way.”
