LOCAL SCORES
GOLF
Shenandoah District Match
At Ironwood
Team Scores
1. Wilson Memorial 314, 2. Fort Defiance 344, 3. Staunton 359, 4. Stuarts Draft 365, 5. Buffalo Gap 366, 6. Riverheads 404.
Individual Scores
Wilson Memorial: Patrick Smith 70, Grayson Wright 73, Rafe Shumate 84, Ryan Ingersoll 87.
Fort Defiance: Drew Mozingo 77, Logan Lawrence 88, Conner Mcdaniel 88, Benjamin Michael 91.
Staunton: Mason Wyatt 76, Douglas Depriest 91, Jackson Kiger 91, Lee Giorgetti 101.
Stuarts Draft: Mark Rogers 85, Ryan Riley 91, Aaron Bradley 94, Isaac Welk 95.
Buffalo Gap: James Price 87, Xander Thompson 96, Noah Canterbury 99, Adam Sherrill 104.
Riverheads: Kyle Horne 99, Tye Morris 99, Kaelin Kwiecinski 103, Isaac Sanger 108.
