No. 1 Spotswood (0-0) at No. 3 East Rockingham (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 34, Spotswood 7 (Aug. 24, 2018 in Penn Laird)
Notes: East Rockingham has won three straight against Spotswood and leads the all-time series between the two teams 3-2. … Eagles linebacker Trenton Morris was a first-team all-state linebacker in 2018 with 130 tackles, 8.5 sacks and an interception … ERHS starting quarterback Tyce McNair is the younger brother of former East Rock standout and current Glenville State quarterback Jaylen McNair. … The Eagles graduated 20 seniors from a team that reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals a year ago. … Six-foot-2, 210-pound senior Joseph Carrickhoff is the only returning starter along the offensive line for East Rock. … The Eagles gave up just 15.1 points per game last season, which was the best in the program’s nine-year history … Before being hired in 2016, Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett — a 1994 SHS graduate — was the offensive coordinator at East Rockingham under Donnie Coleman and is 0-for-3 against the Eagles since taking over as the Trailblazers head coach … SHS junior quarterback Ryan High will miss tonight’s game after having emergency appendectomy surgery Sunday. … Senior Cole Myers is expected to start at quarterback with Myers out, but Shifflett said as many as three players could take snaps behind center in tonight’s game. … Spotswood features 20 seniors on this year’s roster, including Myers, linebacker Ben Conahan, all-region lineman Colby Morris, wide receiver Rob Smith and defensive tackle Dallas Khalil … The Trailblazers have won eight games or more in all three seasons under Shifflett. … Last season, Spotswood gave up 14.8 points per game as it won its first Valley District title since 2013 and the fourth in program history … The Trailblazers have lost three straight season openers and five of their last six overall.
Prediction: Spotswood 24, East Rockingham 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.