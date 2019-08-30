No. 3 Harrisonburg (0-0) at William Fleming (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: First meeting
Notes: William Fleming has won just one football game in the past two years and qualified for the postseason just once in the past nine seasons. … Despite their lack of success in recent years, because four schools have moved out of Region 5D, the Colonels are guaranteed a playoff berth this season no matter what. … Jamar Lovelace is in his second season coaching Fleming after previously playing at Hampden-Sydney and serving as defensive coordinator at his alma mater Brookville … The Colonels run a multi-formation spread offense behind wide-receiver-turned-quarterback Deaquan Nichols and a 4-3 base defense that is led by 6-foot, 295-pound defensive lineman Nashaud Payne … Fleming running back Deuce Anderson is a powerful runner while wide receiver Sae’quan Bannister is known for his elusiveness in the open field. … Payne and 6-foot-3, 280-pound Tyriq Poindexter are both two-way starters for the Colonels, who return 13 starters combined on offense and defense. … Harrisonburg has just one season-opening win in the past five season, which was a 14-0 victory at E.C. Glass in 2015 … Blue Streaks quarterback Kwentin Smiley was the 2018 Valley District Offensive Player of the Year after finishing with more than 2,300 yards of total offense and 26 touchdowns in his first year as the starter. … Fiv-foot-6, 135-pound junior Dunstan Williams IV and 6-foot, 172-pound junior Isaiah Hamilton are expected to split carries out of the backfield for Harrisonburg. … Senior kicker Mateo Peric is considered the best kicker in the Valley District and holds multiple Division I offers. … Six-foot-2, 344-pound freshman lineman Joel Alvarado is expected to make his varsity debut tonight for the Streaks. … Harrisonburg has reached the playoffs four times since Chris Thurman took over as coach in 2011, including the last three seasons.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 35, William Fleming 28
