No. 5 Harrisonburg (5-3) vs. No. 6 Rockbridge County (6-2)
1:30 p.m.
at James Madison's Bridgeforth Stadium
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 77, Rockbridge County 49 (Oct. 5, 2018 in Lexington)
Harrisonburg last week: Harrisonburg 28, Turner Ashby 21
Rockbridge County last week: Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 0
Notes: Harrisonburg has won five of its last six overall. … HHS quarterback Keenan Glago leads the Valley District with 18 touchdown passes. … Blue Streaks senior Kwentin Smiley has 14 total touchdowns this season. … Malachi Davis and Jazen Walker have combined for 47 catches for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Harrisonburg is giving up 9.3 points per game in district play. … Rockbridge has lost four in a row to the Blue Streaks and seven of the last eight. … RCHS quarterback Miller Jay leads the Valley with 1,673 passing yards. … Wildcats receiver Jailik Lynch has 41 catches for 863 yards and nine touchdowns. … Rockbridge running backs Brett McClung and Gage Shafer have combined for 19 scores. … The Wildcats are coming off back-to-back postseason appearances.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 45, Rockbridge County 42
