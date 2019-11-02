No. 4 Luray (7-1) vs. East Rockingham (4-4)
4 p.m.
at James Madison's Bridgeforth Stadium
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 56, Luray 19 (Nov. 1, 2018 in Elkton)
Luray last week: Luray 56, Stonewall Jackson 0
East Rockingham last week: East Rockingham 55, Rappahannock County 6
Notes: Luray has been to the playoffs eight straight seasons. … The Bulldogs have four different players with at least 320 rushing yards. … Austin Holloway leads the Bull Run District with 96 carries for 1,217 yards and 15 touchdowns. … LHS quarterback Dalton Griffith has completed 14-of-25 passes for 364 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception. … The Bulldogs have posted back-to-back shutouts. … East Rockingham is seeking its ninth straight playoff appearance. … ERHS running back Trenton Morris has 988 total yards and 11 touchdowns this season … The Eagles have three running backs with over 220 yards rushing. … East Rock quarterback Tyce McNair ranks second in the Bull Run with 874 passing yards and nine touchdown passes. … The Eagles have won seven of their last nine against Luray.
Prediction: Luray 31, East Rockingham 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.