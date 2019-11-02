No. 1 Spotswood (8-0) vs. Broadway (0-8)
11 a.m.
at James Madison's Bridgeforth Stadium
Last Meeting: Spotswood 40, Broadway 7 (Sept. 28, 2018 in Penn Laird)
Spotswood last week: Won by forfeit against Waynesboro
Broadway last week: Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 0
Notes: Spotswood has won 17 straight regular-season games. … Trailblazers running back Ethan Barnhart leads the Valley District with 147 carries for 1,541 yards and 15 touchdowns. … Quarterback Ryan High is 61-of-101 passing for 1,126 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions in six games. … The SHS defense is giving up just 10 points per game. … The Trailblazers are seeking their first undefeated season in 28 years. … The Gobblers have been shut out three times this season … Broadway receiver Nate Tinnell has 33 catches for 470 yards and a touchdown and also has 54 tackles as a linebacker. … The Gobblers have zero 100-yard rushers. … Sophomore Landon Stuhlmiller will start for the third straight game at quarterback for Broadway. … The Gobblers have lost four straight to Spotswood.
Prediction: Spotswood 56, Broadway 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.