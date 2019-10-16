CHARLOTTESVILLE – Irakoze Donasiyano’s goal in the 77th minute lifted No. 1 Virginia men’s soccer to a 1-0 win over No. 17 James Madison in non-conference action on Tuesday at Klockner Stadium in Charlottesville.
The Dukes had five shots on goal to the Cavaliers’ four, but none of the JMU shots found the back of the net as Virginia goalkeeper Colin Shutler notched five saves.
Virginia improved to 11-0-1 while JMU fell to 9-4-1.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Women’s Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 6, Hollins 0: Lily Dodson and Ariel Barbosa each scored twice to power Eastern Mennonite to a 6-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Hollins in Harrisonburg.
The Royals (9-3, 3-2 ODAC) also got goals from Hannah York and Haley Barnes in the win.
College Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite 3, Ferrum 0: Wilson Memorial grad Hannah Johnson had 18 digs and 14 to kills to help Eastern Mennonite to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of Ferrum in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action at Swartz Gym in Ferrum.
The Royals improved to 10-10 overall and 3-6 in the conference.
College Field Hockey
Roanoke 3, Bridgewater 2: A goal from Lauren Heffron in the second overtime pushed Roanoke to a 3-2 win over Bridgewater in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play in Roanoke.
The Eagles fell to 3-10 overall and 1-2 in the ODAC.
Girls Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Waynesboro 2: Cate Secrist set a program record for digs in a match with 47 as Spotswood rallied for a thrilling 17-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 15-13 win over Waynesboro in Valley District action in Penn Laird.
Ellie Roach led the Trailblazers (8-9, 5-3) with 21 kills while Bethany Martz dished out 22 assists and Suzanne Fornadel had nine kills and five blocks.
Leading the way for the Little Giants (6-12, 4-4 Valley) was Cierra Bruce with 24 assists, 10 digs and four aces.
Rockbridge County 3, Turner Ashby 0: Jaydyn Clemmer slapped down 12 kills and scooped up 13 digs, giving her over 1,000 digs for her career as Rockbridge County completed a 25-12, 25-10, 25-13 sweep of Turner Ashby in Valley District action in Lexington.
Also chipping in for the first-place Wildcats (20-4, 8-0 Valley) was Graceon Armstrong with 18 kills, seven digs and three blocks, Krissy Whitesell with 34 assists, Emma Lawson with 20 digs and Meredith Lawhorne with six digs and a trio of aces.
For the Knights (5-18, 2-6 Valley), Delanie Propst had 1 digs, Leah Kiracofe finished with six kills and Jadin Thomas served up a team-high three aces.
East Rockingham 3, Page County 0: Sage Fox slapped down 16 kills and Delanie Wigley added 34 assists as East Rockingham got back on track with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-15 Bull Run District sweep of Page County in Shenandoah.
Breanna Dofflemyer added eight kills for the Eagles (16-3, 9-1 Bull Run) while Emma Wigley finished with a match-high 10 digs.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Roanoke Catholic 0: In Harrisonburg, Karla Hostetter dished out 29 assists and added four digs as Eastern Mennonite cruised to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-14 Blue Ridge Conference sweep of Roanoke Catholic.
Adrienne Cline led the Flames (16-0, 10-0 Blue Ridge) with 15 kills, 15 digs and eight aces while Sydney Litwiller finished with eight kills and seven aces.
