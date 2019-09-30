HARRISONBURG — James Madison could only muster two shots on goal and gave up three tallies in the first quarter to top-ranked North Carolina in a 9-0 non-conference field hockey loss Sunday in Harrisonburg.
UNC’s Erin Matson led the way with four goals for the Tar Heels (9-0), who outshot the Dukes (3-6) 18-5 for the game.
Catherine Hayden added a hat trick for the Heels in the win.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Field Hockey
Bridgewater College 2, Sewanee 1: In Bridgewater, Kallie Moyer’s goal from center in the third quarter provided the cushion Bridgewater College would need in Saturday’s 2-1 non-conference win over Sewanee.
Meghan Obaugh got the scoring started for the Eagles (2-8) with her first-quarter finish off a corner rebound.
Ali Bishop made four saves in the net for BC to help secure the win.
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 3, Drexel 1: At Sentara Park, Petur Thorsteinsson scored in the 53rd minute to give James Madison all the cushion it would need in a 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association win over Drexel on Saturday.
The No. 20 Dukes (7-2, 3-0 CAA) also got goals from Tyler Clegg in the 57th minute and cracked the scoreboard in the 53rd minute off a tally from Melker Anshelm.
Women’s Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 1, Emory & Henry 0: In Emory, Lily Dodson scored unassisted in the 72nd minute to lift Eastern Mennonite to a 1-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory & Henry on Saturday.
Eastern Mennonite High School product Leah Wenger stopped all five shots she faced to secure the Royals (7-1, 1-0) win.
Randolph-Macon 1, Bridgewater College 0: In Bridgewater, Gabby Nelson scored unassisted in the 87th minute to give Randolph-Macon a 1-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Bridgewater College on Saturday.
The Eagles (3-4-2, 0-1 ODAC) got 11 saves from keeper Sydney Davis.
College Volleyball
Bridgewater College 3, Ferrum 0: Inside Nininger Hall, Sarah Kerns had a match-high seven kills and Jessica Bissmeyer scooped up 13 digs as Bridgewater College capped its home tri-match with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 sweep of Ferrum to run the Eagles’ record to 17-1 — their best start since 2002.
BC started the day with a 25-20, 25-23, 25-19 win over Washington & Lee and is now 6-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Towson 3, James Madison 1: In Harrisonburg, Briley Brind’Amour had 11 kills and M’Kaela White added eight as James Madison had to settle for a Colonial Athletic Association weekend split with Sunday’s 25-19, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15 loss to Towson.
On Saturday, the Dukes (8-5, 2-1 CAA) swept College of Charleston 25-19, 25-16, 25-23.
Roanoke 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Salem, Wilson Memorial graduate Hannah Johnson slapped down a team-high 12 kills, but Eastern Mennonite lost to host Roanoke 25-12, 25-17, 25-22 to drop both games of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference tri-match Saturday.
The Royals (8-6, 1-3) fell 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 to Lynchburg in the opener. East Rock grad Tori Wigley dished out 15 assists in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.