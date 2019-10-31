BRIDGEWATER — Meghan Obaugh scored four goals as Bridgewater came away with a 4-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference field hockey win over rival Eastern Mennonite in heavy rain at Jopson Field on Wednesday.
Allison Thompson added two assists for the Eagles (5-12, 3-4 ODAC) while Ali Bishop had three saves.
For the Royals (5-12, 1-6 ODAC), Juliana Ghally had a goal, Ann Ghally had eight saves and Brandy Troutman finished with an assist.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Women’s Volleyball
Bridgewater 3, Mount Aloysius 1: Grace Hayes dished out 33 assists and Rachel Gaston had 17 digs and 12 kills as Bridgewater cruised past Mount Aloysius 25-22, 21-25, 25-12, 25-14 at Eastern Mennonite University.
Hope Jennings added 10 kills and seven aces for the Eagles (22-5) while Jessica Bissmeyer had 15 digs and Sarah Kerns added seven kills.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Mount Aloysius 1: In Harrisonburg, Wilson Memorial alum Hannah Johnson had a season-high 21 kills and 19 digs as Eastern Mennonite defeated Mount Aloysius 25-17, 31-29, 20-25, 25-19.
Former Broadway standout Andrea Troyer added 11 kills and four blocks for the Royals (13-12) whiile Amy Goodman had eight kills and Kara Durren and Meredith Stinnette finished with seven kills apiece.
East Rockingham graduate Tori Wigley added 36 assists and 10 digs for EMU while Turner Ashby product Delanie Miller racked up 13 digs.
Women’s Soccer
Randolph-Macon 5, Eastern Mennonite 0: Randolph-Macon scored three first-half goals and added two more in the second to cruise to a 5-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Eastern Mennonite at home.
Former EMHS product Leah Wenger had 10 saves for the Royals (4-6-1, 3-5-1 ODAC).
