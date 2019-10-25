SHENANDOAH — Mikey Cash ran for 268 yards on 23 carries and scored three times as Page County won an 82-52 Bull Run District football shootout over Madison County on Friday.
Blake Turpin added 178 yards on 12 carries and four scores with Trey Knight carrying the ball into the end zone three times on seven touches for 41 yards. He also threw for 60 yards and a score.
The game’s 134 combined points were the sixth-highest total in Virginia High School League history, according to the organization’s online record book, just behind Annandale’s 68-67 five-overtime win over Westfield in 2001. The No. 6 slot was previously held by Lancaster and Charles City’s 132 combined points in 2010, according to the record book, which lists Kingsport’s (Tenn.) 193-0 win over Norton in 1925 as the highest combined point total.
The win lifted the Panthers to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Bull Run.
In other local sports Friday:
Prep FootballEast Rockingham 55, Rappahannock County 6: In Washington, Va., East Rockingham won its second straight Bull Run District game with a 55-6 victory over Rappahannock County.
The struggling Panthers (1-7, 0-5 Bull Run) had no answers for the resurgent Eagles (4-4, 3-2 Bull Run) offense, which has now scored 90 points in its last two games.
College VolleyballJames Madison 3, College Of Charleston 1: In Charleston, S.C., Briley Brind’Amour powered down 18 kills and Danielle Nathan added 17 of her own as James Madison got a 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 31-29 Colonial Athletic Association victory over College of Charleston.
Brind’Amour and Caroline Dozier each added a pair of aces for the Dukes (13-6, 7-2 CAA) with M’Kaela White chipping in a dozen kills. White also supplied four blocks and Sarah Martin dished out 52 assists in the win.
Defensively, the Dukes were led by Savannah Marshall’s 21 digs.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Goucher 1: Inside Yoder Arena, Wilson Memorial graduate Hannah Johnson slapped down a team-high 11 kills and scooped up 24 digs as Eastern Mennonite picked up a 21-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-23 non-conference win over Goucher.
East Rockingham graduate Tori Wigley dished out a team-high 24 digs for the Royals (12-12). Former Broadway standout Andrea Troyer added nine kills and five blocks in the win.
Field HockeyNortheastern 3, James Madison 1: In Harrisonburg, Rachel Yeager scored with an assist from Megan Guzzardi, but it wasn’t enough as Northeastern picked up a 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association win over James Madison.
The Dukes (6-9, 2-2 CAA) outshot the Huskies 12-8 with keeper Kyler Zampiello making three saves.
— DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.