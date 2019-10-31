ELKTON — Delanie Wigley said it’s a unique situation, but certainly special.
When she goes home each night following a volleyball match, the East Rockingham senior has one teammate that accompanies her — her sister, Emma Wigley.
“I provide support,” Delanie said. “I just try to uplift her when I see her frustrated.”
The Wigley aren’t the only pair of siblings on the Eagles roster this season, though.
Senior middle hitter Sage Fox, who has emerged as one of the area’s top players this season, is enjoying playing with her sister, Margo Fox, for the first time in their lives.
“It’s unique because not only can they hold each other accountable, but when they go home, they can talk about the game and strategize,” East Rockingham coach Sarah Wright said. “They have each other because they were both in the game and they’re both playing on the court. They each see different things. They have an advantage because they can ask for advice from each other and learn from one another.”
Margo, a sophomore, has done the most learning in her first year on varsity.
With Sage leading the way for the Bull Run District co-champion Eagles this season, Margo said she’s been able to take in a lot of advice on how to handle adversity.
“I’ve been able to learn a lot from her skills on the court, her social skills, communicating, being a better teammate on the court, on and off,” Margo said.
When Wright looks at the two Fox sisters, she said there’s a lot of similarities.
The fourth-year ERHS coach said she’s watched Sage grow up over the year.
Now, she’s watching as her sophomore sister is doing the same this season.
“Margo just started playing in the past few weeks, so it’s been cool to see Sage encouraging her and saying, ‘Hey, it’s OK. Move on,’” Wright said. “Those are all things Sage had to go through when she was coming up. It’s been really cool to see her mentor her in that way and just continue to encourage her and lift her along the way.”
For the Wigley sisters, it’s less about learning from each other and more about support.
Separated by just one year — Delanie is a senior and Emma is a junior — the Wigleys said they’ve played together at East Rock for four years and it’s meant a lot to both.
“We help each other out,” Emma said. “That’s the biggest thing. We are always helping each other out. It definitely helps a lot to have that support every single day. I mean, we’ve had the same team here for four years now. She has always been there for me. It’s nice we get to rant to each other and then move on, get over it, come back together.”
Sage Fox said the siblings dynamic provides challenges at times, however.
“At times, it’s frustrating, just because we are family,” Sage said. “But I think she’s doing an amazing job and I think she’s keeping up with all the other girls. For only playing for two years, she’s done a phenomenal job and she’s only going to continue to get better.”
While there are certainly difficulties in playing with a sibling, there are also benefits.
One of the biggest positives is that the players are much more comfortable.
“Growing up together, I think we both know how each other works and when to say something or when not to,” Sage said. “We’re able to give critiques and it’s accepted.”
Margo agreed with her sister and said it’s something she’s appreciated this year.
“She can hold me accountable for when I’m upset or frustrated with not making a pass, not getting a hit over the net,” Margo said. “She can just pull me aside and is able to pull me back to reality. It’s been really fun and they’re all really nice and supporting.”
Both the Wigleys and the Fox sister said the entire ERHS team is a family itself.
They mentioned the fact that they’ve played together for close to four years, there’s “no drama” and that they share a bond that goes far beyond the constraints of the court.
“It brings such a fun dynamic to the team,” Wright said. “They always laugh at each other and joke around with each other. You have those moments where they might bicker for a second, but then they’re like, ‘OK. We’re at volleyball practice.’”
That back-and-forth camaraderie and daily laughs between the players and coaches is what they said makes East Rockingham unique as it is set to begin postseason play tonight in the Bull Run District quarterfinals against Page County at 6:30 p.m. in Elkton.
But as the Eagles look to reach the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament for the first time in program history, they said it’s those family ties and the feel around the program that makes it so special.
“It definitely brings a unique feeling to the team and it’s definitely something that we enjoy,” Wright said. “With Delanie and Sage both graduating, they’re leaving a legacy behind for their sisters to continue doing what they’ve done for the past four years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.