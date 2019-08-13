BRIDGEWATER — Logan Phelps said he sat and listened to all the talk about how Bridgewater was going to have a down season this year. He “knew it wasn’t true.”
The two-time defending Rockingham County Baseball League champions lost an array of veteran talent from last year’s team and dealt with the growing pains of being a young, inexperienced squad throughout the regular season this year as they struggled to build an identity.
But things are different now, Phelps said.
“I think we kind of flipped a switch,” he said. “Coaching high school baseball, you kind of see it. Once the games matter more, you tend to show up. Coaching at Spotswood, whenever we play [Turner Ashby], there’s always that little bit that gets you going. For me, playing the Bucks is like playing TA.”
Phelps’ two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the eighth was enough to lift the Reds to a 6-5 win over Clover Hill and even the RCBL best-of-seven championship series at 1-1 on Monday at Ray Heatwole Field in Bridgewater.
It was a thrilling win for the Reds and one that veteran coach Robert Sherfey said the team desperately needed to avoid falling into a two-game hole against the league’s top seed.
“It makes a world of difference when you can come out of here with a win tonight with the guys that we had,” Sherfey said. “I am missing five of my starters. That’s what you call stepping up and taking charge.”
The game was back and forth throughout most of the contest, but after each team scored twice in the seventh to even the score at 4, Bridgewater “stepped up.”
RCBL Most Valuable Player and Fort Defiance alum Corbin Lucas led off the eighth with a single and after TA senior Antonio Florentino-Sosa reached on a single, Kyle Eagle walked to load the bases with two outs on the board.
In the ensuing at-bat, with a full count, Phelps ripped a single right over Bucks second baseman Kevin Kirk’s head and gave the Reds a 6-4 lead.
“I honestly don’t know,” Phelps said. “I just kind of choked up on the bat and hit it that way. It just happened to fall. That was kind of cool.”
Clover Hill wouldn’t go down without a fight, however, as a pair of former league MVPs in Tyler Bocock and Blake Sipe both got on base to lead off the ninth.
Sipe, however, was caught stealing third and despite Luke Shifflett bringing home Bocock with a single to right to cut the deficit to 6-5 Waring Garber and John Sicliano each popped up to end the game.
“That was a great win,” Sherfey said. “Those guys, you have to give Clover Hill hats off. But I can tell you that we’re here to play and we’re going to go after it.”
Luke Foss had a strong outing on the mound for Bridgewater, tossing six innings and giving up two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three.
At the plate for the Reds, Jacob Grabeel was 2-for-4 with an RBI while Kyle Eagle was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
For the Bucks, Bocock was 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored while Siciliano and Kirk each had two RBIs.
“We’re starting to gel,” Sherfey said. “When I had all these young guys to start at the beginning, that’s a rough road. If you can get these guys playing together — now they know how to win. That’s the key to it. They know how to win, know how to go after it and they’re playing nine innings of baseball. Hats off to my guys. They did a great job.”
The Reds have now won six of seven games this postseason after struggling for much of the year and entering the playoffs as the sixth seed.
Now, as they head back to Buck Bowman Park on Wednesday for Game 3 with the series tied, both Sherfey and Phelps said they’ve made believers of the league and themselves.
“We’ve had doubters since the beginning of the season since all the big names left,” Phelps said. “They still come, show us love before the game and want us to go get it. We’ve got generations of Reds fans that just keep coming out and showing us support. That’s who we’re doing it for.”
