ELKTON — At Stonewall Memorial Park, Matthew Plotner drove in three runs and Elkton erased a 4-2 deficit with a seven-run seventh inning to beat Montezuma 9-5.
Seth Berry, J.J. Loker and Mack Rexrode each drove in a run for the Blue Sox (9-15).
The Braves (9-16) were led by Josh Tayman, who went 2-for-4 and drove in a run.
