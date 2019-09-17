BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College men’s basketball coach Shawn Postiglione stepped down on Monday after four seasons on the job, the school announced.
Postiglione, who went 39-64 over his four seasons with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference program, accepted the position as head coach at Moravian College in Pennsylvania. He takes over a Greyhound program coming off back-to-back Landmark Conference championships and earned the first NCAA Division III Tournament victory in school history this past March.
After struggling through single-digit win seasons in his first two years with the Eagles, Postiglione’s program saw a breakthrough the past two years, winning 14 games in 2017-18 and 12 this past season — the former the Eagles’ first winning campaign in four seasons.
"Post is a great basketball mind who was able to recruit athletic players that could defend and compete within a very tough Old Dominion Athletic Conference," said BC athletic director Curt Kendall in a release on the school’s website. "We wish him well as he moves on with his coaching career."
Bridgewater went 12-14 this past season, including an 80-77 win at No. 21 Lynchburg.
The Eagles also managed a winning record against nearby conference rival Eastern Mennonite, going 5-3 against the Royals during Postiglione’s career at BC.
In other local sports Monday:
Wildcats, Knights Advance To Region 3C Tournament
LEXINGTON —Garret Huffman was low medalist with a 74, William McClung shot a 78 and Cole Cathcart finished with a 79 as Rockbridge County (311) held off Turner Ashby (330) and Spotswood (332) to clinch the Valley District golf regular-season championship at Lexington Country Club.
Waynesboro (350) finished fourth while Broadway (370) was fifth and Harrisonburg (387) came in sixth.
Blue Streaks senior Jane Thompson (76) was named the Valley District Player of the Year for the second straight season and was joined by Huffman, Cathcart, Turner Ashby's Grant Pennybacker (76), Waynesboro's Jacob Allen (83) and Spotswood's Connor Chapman (78) on the All-Valley District team.
The Wildcats and Knights will now advance as teams to the Region 3C tournament on Oct. 7 at Ironwood Country Club in Staunton.
Allen, Chapman and the Trailblazers' Darien Smith (84) and Alan Dean (82), meanwhile, all advanced to regional play as individuals.
Prep Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite 3, Pendleton County 0: Karla Hostetter dished out 20 assists and served up five aces as Eastern Mennonite cruised to a 25-9, 25-8, 25-9 non-conference road sweep of Pendleton County.
Adrienne Cline led the unbeaten Flames (6-0) with 10 kills and five digs while sophomore Sydney Litwiller chipped in with five kills and a block.
BC’s Gaston ODAC Player Of The Week
FOREST — Bridgewater College volleyball player Rachel Gaston was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Monday, the conference announced.
Gaston, a Lee-Davis graduate, totaled 40 kills and 36 digs as the Eagles went 4-0 last week. Her best performance came against Hollins where she slapped down 15 kills and a 15 digs — her first double-double of the week. Her second came the same day against Greensboro in a tri-match when she supplied 12 kills and 12 digs.
The Eagles are 11-0 overall and 2-0 in the ODAC and back on the court Wednesday when they travel to Roanoke.
JMU’s Mensah Earns Weekly CAA Honor
RICHMOND — James Madison freshman forward Dennis Mensah was named the Colonial Athletic Association men’s soccer Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Coming off the bench in Saturday’s 6-0 win at over Elon, Mensah scored three goals in 10 minutes on the pitch — scoring his first in the 31st minute, again in the 35th and his third in the 41st.
The Dukes (3-2, 2-0 CAA) host No. 1 Wake Forest today at 7 p.m.
