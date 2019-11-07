Volleyball

Region 2B Tournament

Quarterfinals

At High Seeds

Today

No. 8 Page County at No. 1 Madison County, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Staunton at No. 4 Luray, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Clarke County at No. 3 Strasburg, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Buffalo Gap at No. 2 East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

At High Seeds

Tuesday

Page County-Madison County winner vs. Staunton-Luray winner, 7 p.m.

Strasburg-Clarke County winner vs. East Rockingham-Buffalo Gap winner, 7 p.m.

Championship

At High Seed

Wednesday

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Region 3C Tournament

Quarterfinals

At High Seeds

Tuesday

Fort Defiance 3, Spotswood 1

Wilson Memorial 3, Liberty Christian Academy 2

Rustburg 3, Fluvanna County 1

Western Albemarle 3, Rockbridge County 2

Semifinals

Today

At High Seeds

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.

Western Albemarle at Rustburg, 6:30 p.m.

Championship

Tuesday

Site: TBD

Semifinal winners, TBA

