Volleyball
Region 2B Tournament
Quarterfinals
At High Seeds
Today
No. 8 Page County at No. 1 Madison County, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Staunton at No. 4 Luray, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Clarke County at No. 3 Strasburg, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Buffalo Gap at No. 2 East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
At High Seeds
Tuesday
Page County-Madison County winner vs. Staunton-Luray winner, 7 p.m.
Strasburg-Clarke County winner vs. East Rockingham-Buffalo Gap winner, 7 p.m.
Championship
At High Seed
Wednesday
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Region 3C Tournament
Quarterfinals
At High Seeds
Tuesday
Fort Defiance 3, Spotswood 1
Wilson Memorial 3, Liberty Christian Academy 2
Rustburg 3, Fluvanna County 1
Western Albemarle 3, Rockbridge County 2
Semifinals
Today
At High Seeds
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
Western Albemarle at Rustburg, 6:30 p.m.
Championship
Tuesday
Site: TBD
Semifinal winners, TBA
