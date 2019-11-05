Volleyball
Region 3C Tournament
Quarterfinals
At High Seeds
Today
No. 8 Spotswood at No. 1 Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Liberty Christian at No. 4 Wilson Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 Fluvanna County at No. 2 Rustburg, 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Western Albemarle at No. 3 Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday
At High Seeds
Fort Defiance-Spotswood winner vs. Liberty Christian-Wilson Memorial winner, TBA
Fluvanna County-Rustburg winner vs. Western Albemarle-Rockbridge County winner, TBA
Championship
Tuesday
Site: TBD
Semifinal winners, TBA
Bull Run District Tournament
Quarterfinals
At High Seeds
Wednesday
Madison County 3, Stonewall Jackson 0
Thursday
Strasburg 3, Clarke County 1
Friday
No. 5 Rappahannock County 3, No. 4 Luray 1
No. 2 East Rockingham 3, No. 7 Page County 0
Monday
Semifinals
At High Seeds
Rappahannock County at Madison County, 6 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.
Today
At High Seed
Semifinal winners, TBD
