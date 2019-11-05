Volleyball

Region 3C Tournament

Quarterfinals

At High Seeds

Today

No. 8 Spotswood at No. 1 Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Liberty Christian at No. 4 Wilson Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Fluvanna County at No. 2 Rustburg, 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Western Albemarle at No. 3 Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday

At High Seeds

Fort Defiance-Spotswood winner vs. Liberty Christian-Wilson Memorial winner, TBA

Fluvanna County-Rustburg winner vs. Western Albemarle-Rockbridge County winner, TBA

Championship

Tuesday

Site: TBD

Semifinal winners, TBA

Bull Run District Tournament

Quarterfinals

At High Seeds

Wednesday

Madison County 3, Stonewall Jackson 0

Thursday

Strasburg 3, Clarke County 1

Friday

No. 5 Rappahannock County 3, No. 4 Luray 1

No. 2 East Rockingham 3, No. 7 Page County 0

Monday

Semifinals

At High Seeds

Rappahannock County at Madison County, 6 p.m.

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.

Today

At High Seed

Semifinal winners, TBD

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.