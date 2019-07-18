HARRISONBURG — Purcellville broke a tie in the fifth inning without the aid of the hit. Then, with the game tied again in the eighth, the Cannons took the lead on a wild pitch and hung on to beat Harrisonburg 4-3 in Valley Baseball League action Thursday at Veterans Memorial park.
After the Turks (14-21) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, Purcellville (13-21) loaded the bases on walks and scored runs on ground out and wild pitch.
Harrisonburg got RBIs from Nick Zona, Josh Madole and Immanuel Wilder, and almost pushed the game into extra innings. But a rally brewing with runners on the corners and one out sputtered when Cannons reliever Jakob Mattos got McCann Mellet to strike out swinging and Tom Caufield to ground out to first base to end the game.
Alex Hoppe took the loss for the Turks, pitching 4.1 innings of relief while striking out 10. Mattos picked up the win of the Cannons with 2.1 innings in relief.
In other local sports Thursday:
JMU Enters Partnership With BSN Sports, Nike
HARRISONBURG — James Madison announced that it has entered a partnership with Nike through BSN Sports that will expand its deal with the apparel brand to encompass all 18 of its athletic programs.
According to the athletic department, “most” of the program were previously wearing Nike gear — including football and both the men’s and women’s basketball teams — and the new five-year agreement brings the sports not wearing Nike into the fold.
Softball, which has been thrust into the national spotlight after one of its most successful seasons in program history in 2019 with a 51-10 record and the team’s second NCAA Super Regional appearance, previously used Mizuno gear.
"Apparel is a significant piece of brand representation and recognition, and Nike stands at the top when it comes to the college sports apparel industry,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a statement released by the school. “It is a key example of an outside entity recognizing the value of the JMU brand and seeking to invest in a relationship for mutual benefit."
