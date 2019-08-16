Baseball
RCBL
Championship Series
(Best-of-Seven)
Sunday’s Game
Clover Hill 13, Bridgewater 5
Monday’s Game
Bridgewater 6, Clover Hill 5
Wednesday's Game
Clover Hill 7, Bridgewater 1
Thursday’s Game
Bridgewater 5, Clover Hill 4 (Series tied 2-2)
Saturday’s Game
Bridgewater at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Game (if necessary)
Clover Hill at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 20 (if necessary)
Bridgewater at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
