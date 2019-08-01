RCBL Playoffs
Quarterfinals
(Best-of-Three)
Tuesday’s Games
Clover Hill 18, Grottoes 5 (Clover Hill leads series 1-0)
Elkton 10, New Market 8 (Elkton leads series 1-0)
Wednesday’s Games
Broadway 5, Montezuma 1 (Broadway leads series 1-0)
Bridgewater at Stuarts Draft, ppd
Clover Hill at Grottoes, ppd
New Market at Elkton, ppd
Today’s Games
Bridgewater at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.
Clover Hill at Grottoes, 7:30 p.m.
New Market at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Elkton at New Market, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Grottoes at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Stuarts Draft at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.
Montezuma at Broadway, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Saturday’s Game
Bridgewater at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
