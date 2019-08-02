RCBL Playoffs
Quarterfinals
(Best-of-Three)
Tuesday’s Games
Clover Hill 18, Grottoes 5
Elkton 10, New Market 8
Wednesday’s Games
Broadway 5, Montezuma 1
Thursday’s Games
Elkton 4, New Market 1 (Elkton wins series 2-0)
Montezuma 6, Broadway (Series tied 1-1)
Clover Hill at Grottoes, late
Bridgewater at Stuarts Draft, ppd
Today’s Games
Grottoes at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Bridgewater at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Montezuma at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Stuarts Draft at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Bridgewater at Stuarts Draft (if necessary), 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.