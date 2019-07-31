RCBL Playoffs
Quarterfinals
(Best-of-Three)
Tuesday’s Games
Clover Hill 18, Grottoes 5 (Clover Hill leads series 1-0)
Elkton 10, New Market 8 (Elkton leads series 1-0)
Today’s Games
Bridgewater at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Montezuma at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Clover Hill at Grottoes, 7:30 p.m.
New Market at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Stuarts Draft at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.
Grottoes at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Elkton at New Market, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Friday’s Games
Bridgewater at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Montezuma at Broadway, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.