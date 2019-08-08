RCBL

Playoffs

Semifinals

(Best-of-Five)

Monday’s Game

Elkton 10, Clover Hill 3

Tuesday’s Games

Clover Hill 16, Elkton 3 (Series tied at 1-1)

Bridgewater 11, Broadway 9

Wednesday’s Game

Bridgewater 9, Broadway 1 (Bridgewater leads series 2-0)

Today’s Game

Elkton at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Clover Hill at Elkton, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Bridgewater at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Broadway at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Sunday’s Game

Elkton at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Monday’s Game

Bridgewater at Broadway, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

