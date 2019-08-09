RCBL
Playoffs
Semifinals
(Best-of-Five)
Monday’s Game
Elkton 10, Clover Hill 3
Tuesday’s Games
Clover Hill 16, Elkton 3
Bridgewater 11, Broadway 9
Wednesday’s Game
Bridgewater 9, Broadway 1 (Bridgewater leads series 2-0)
Thursday’s Game
Clover Hill 7, Elkton 4 (Clover Hill leads series 2-1)
Today’s Games
Clover Hill at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Broadway at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Sunday’s Game
Elkton at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Monday’s Game
Bridgewater at Broadway, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
