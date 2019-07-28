Bridgewater 8, Elkton 7: Turner Ashby junior Antonio Florentino-Sosa’s single in the bottom of the ninth plated Kyle Weston, who led off the inning with a double, as Bridgewater got an 8-7 walk-off win over Elkton on Saturday.
The hit capped Florentino-Sosa’s 2-for-5 night that included a pair of RBIs for the Reds, who are now 12-15 with one game left in the regular season — tonight’s contest at Montezuma.
Jacob Grabeel went 3-for-5 for Bridgewater, including a first-inning solo home run and a two-RBI blast in the third.
The Blue Sox, who finished the regular season at 11-17, were led by two RBIs each from Max Rexrode and Seth Berry.
Broadway 5, Stuarts Draft 1: Kevin Rush went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs as Broadway ended its regular season with a 5-1 home win over Stuarts Draft on Saturday.
Broadway High School graduate Bryce Turner and Matt Meiser drove in the other runs for the Bruins (14-14).
Josh Wenger drove in a pair of turns for the Diamondbacks (15-13).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.