BRIDGEWATER — Will Clift drove in two runs while going 4-for-5, and Bridgewater finally got to Broadway starter Tanner Skidmore in the fifth inning as the Reds picked up a 9-1 win over the Bruins on Wednesday to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their best-of-five Rockingham County Baseball League semifinal series.
Spotted a first-inning run, Skidmore was cruising through four innings before Derek Shifflett, Corbin Lucas and Clift all drove in a run to give the sixth-seeded Reds a lead it never relinquished.
Tucker Garrison picked up the win for Bridgewater, fanning nine batters over eight innings while surrendering just two hits.
The two teams are off today before the series resumes in Broadway on Friday with the No. 4 Bruins trying to avoid the sweep and the Reds taking aim at getting a shot at their third straight league title.
— DN-R Sports Desk
