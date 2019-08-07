BROADWAY — Tucker Garrison drove in three runs and Antonio Florentino-Sosa added a pair of RBIs as Bridgewater opened its Rockingham County Baseball League semifinal series against Broadway with an 11-9 win Tuesday.
The Reds, winners of the past two RCBL titles, are up 1-0 in the best-of-five series.
Sixth-seeded Bridgewater appeared to have left little doubt of the outcome in the first frame, sending nine batters to the plate and scoring six times against Bruins starter Jared Rice.
But Broadway, the No. 4 seed, began to slowly chip away — scoring four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to close the gap before Reds starter Derek Shifflett ended the late rally. Shifflett went the distance, striking out 15.
Broadway got four RBIs from Tanner Skidmore.
Game 2 in scheduled for tonight at 7:30 in Bridgewater.
In other local sports Tuesday:
RCBL
Clover Hill 16, Elkton 3: At Stonewall Memorial Park, Grant Painter and John Siciliano each drove in three runs as Clover Hill evened its best-of-seven RCBL semifinal series against Elkton at one game each with 16-3 run-rule shortened win.
Eric Yankey picked up with win for the top-seeded Bucks, fanning 13 over six innings.
The teams take tonight off before the series shifts back to Clover Hill for Game 3 on Thursday.
The seventh-seeded Blue Sox were led by two RBIs from Matthew Plotner.
JMU No. 17 In Men’s Soccer Poll
HARRISONBURG — James Madison’s men’s soccer team will start the season at No. 17 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll, the organization announced.
The Dukes (15-5-3), who won the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season and tournament titles last season en route to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals, garnered 216 points and were the only CAA team in top 25. UNC Wilmington couldn’t crack the list but received votes and secured nine points.
Maryland will enter the season at No. 1 with 13 first-place votes followed by Indiana (six first-place votes), Akron (two first-place votes) Wake Forest (four first-place votes) and Stanford to round out the top five.
Virginia came in at No. 12 and Virginia Tech sitting at No. 16.
JMU returns three players who earned United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region honors last year in midfielders Manuel Ferriol and Fernando Casero as well as goalkeeper TJ Bush. Ferriol is also on the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, after producing nine goals and 23 points for the Dukes a season ago.
— DN-R Sports Desk
