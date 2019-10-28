LEXINGTON – Graceon Armstrong had 14 kills, 13 digs and four blocks as Rockbridge County cruised to a 25-13, 25-3, 25-6 sweep of Harrisonburg in the Valley District volleyball semifinals on Monday in Lexington.
Jaydyn Clemmer added nine kills, 12 digs and a pair of blocks for the Wildcats while Aiyana Cooper had four kills and two blocks and Krissy Whitesell added 25 assists, two digs and an ace.
With the victory, Rockbridge (23-4) advances to the district championship match tonight, where it will host Spotswood - a four-set winner over Broadway in the other semifinal - for the tournament title.
The Blue Streaks (5-16), who were led by Amelia Mitchell's three blocks and Jay Garcia's three kills, will now have a week off before taking on North Stafford in the opening round of the Region 5D tournament on Nov. 5.
