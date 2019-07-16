New Broadway football coach Danny Grogg joins hosts Greg Madia and Jim Sacco to discuss the upcoming Gobblers' season before Madia and Sacco dive into a preview of next week's CAA media day and Shane Mettlen joins to talk about some college hoops. Episode 24 of the Rocktown Sports Podcast is online now.
Listen on Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play Music and at DNROnline.com
