On Episode 26 of the Rocktown Sports Pod, sports editor Jim Sacco and preps writer Cody Elliott talk with third-year Turner Ashby football coach Chris Fraser before diving into Spotswood star Stephanie Ouderkick committing to James Madison women's basketball and city/county prep volleyball. Also, some RCBL playoff talk.

Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2WcD5re

Google Play: bit.ly/2RER3fY

Spotify: spoti.fi/2WdcjPk

Soundcloud: bit.ly/2F4C4a7

