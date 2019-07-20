BROADWAY — Kevin Rush’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth plated Tyler Alt to lift Broadway to a 7-6 walk-off win over Grottoes on Friday at BHS.
It concluded a late comeback for the Bruins (12-13), who blew a three-run lead in the fifth when the Cardinals (9-16) scored five times, highlighted by Keegan Woolford’s two-run single.
Single runs from the Bruins in the fifth and sixth tied the game before Rush’s sac fly sent Broadway home with the win.
Tyler Custer picked up the victory for Broadway, fanning three Cardinals over 2.1 innings for his sixth win of the season.
In other local sports Friday:
RCBL
New Market 3, Clover Hill 2: At Buck Bowman Park, Peter Mulholland’s single in the top of the10th provided the go-ahead score and Cade Templeton pitched 4.2 innings of shutout relief for his first win of the season as New Market handed Clover Hill a rare loss 3-2.
The go-ahead RBI was Mulholland’s second of the game for the Shockers (14-11), who also got an RBI from Nick Goode.
The Bucks (20-4) were led by two RBIs from Drew Easter.
Valley Baseball League
Charlottesville 3, Harrisonburg 2: At C-VILLE Weekly Ballpark, Trey McDyre’s first-inning double and Christian Hinka’s ground out later that inning gave Charlottesville an early lead it would not relinquish in a 3-2 win over Harrisonburg.
Tom Sox (23-13) starter Jaspar Carmichael picked up the win, striking out five in five innings as the Turks (14-22) fell further into last place in the South Division, going 2-8 in their last 10 outings.
Harrisonburg got on the board in the eighth inning when RJ Schreck hit a solo home run and added a second run in the ninth when Jed Bryant plated Josh Madole, who’s led off the inning with a double to right field.
But Alaska Abney picked up his eighth save of the season, striking out the side in the ninth.
Madole and Jed Bryant both went 2-for-4 to lead the Turks, who head to Waynesboro today for a doubleheader with the first-place Generals.
— DN-R Sports Desk
