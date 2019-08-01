BROADWAY
Caleb Barnes is going to have a scar.
He points to the hardening scab on his left forearm proudly, like it’s a crusty badge of courage, and smiles. He knows.
That’s his job. To earn bruises and raspberries in his quest to “not let a single ball touch the ground.” He’s the quarterback of the outfield — the largest expanse on the baseball diamond — and sometimes, actually most of the time, he has to put his body on the line to make a play, save the game, record that last out.
“Yeah,” he says. “It’s what I do.”
And if you ask who his favorite big leaguer is (and we did), without hesitation the name comes out: “Jackie Robinson.”
He’s 14, smiling, hat high on his head and those year-old (give or take) dreadlocks falling out from under it, and he’s the center fielder for the Broadway Junior League state championship team. And his favorite player is a Hall Of Famer who broke in with the Brooklyn Dodgers back in 1947 and last played in 1957.
This is no comparison. This is just a story, and Barnes’ quick answer to a cliché-as-all-get-up question posed to young baseball players shows he gets it.
He’s aware of the history. He loves this game. So do his teammates.
And the story goes like this: Barnes in center field, McKinley Taylor behind the plate, Bransen Hensley on the mound and Drew Spiggle playing every position on the field — with a few exceptions — and the rest of the Broadway Junior League team that somehow, someway, stared elimination in last week’s state tournament right in the eye and said “Not today.”
The team had to win five straight in Bridgewater last week to keep the season alive and make sure that February’s announcement would mean something. That’s when Broadway Community Little League found out it was going to host the Junior League Southeast Regional tournament, a mass undertaking wrought with fundraisers and finding housing for state championship teams, and their families, from Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia and Florida. It would have been weird for Broadway not to win a state title and earn a regional berth, probably a bit heartbreaking. But then came that second-round loss in the state tournament to Loudoun South.
Then the run started. One loss, go home. Broadway Junior League never lost again. No surprises for the members of the team, however, or coach Chad Hensley. They always knew they had it in them.
“We always take it one game at a time,” said the skipper, who played for legendary Bridgewater College coach Curt Kendall and alongside brand-new Eagles head man Ben Spotts. “These guys, they love each other.”
Yes, those terms get tossed around like baseballs in the outfield these days.
“Brothers.”
“Family.”
Nobody is just “teammates” anymore.
That’s not a bad thing. And all it takes is 20 minutes of walking around practice at Broadway High School on Tuesday to realize this team means it.
Before this whole journey began, Hensley asked his players a simple question: “If one of them were hanging over a cliff holding on to a rope, what teammate would you want on the other side?” he says. Then he smiles. Wide. “All of them at the same time responded ‘any of us.’
“Right there,” the coach says. “That’s it.”
And that’s what kept them together with elimination knocking. That teammate’s shoulder to lean on, that little extra oomph when things started to fizzle. During that five-game, must-win gauntlet that began with Broadway’s 9-2 win over Annandale South in the losers bracket, every shoulder was needed. Every oomph important.
That run is telling of what this team is filled with.
“A bunch of people that love each other,” Taylor says. “And that we really want to win. We had to keep picking each other up and not letting each other get down.”
And it was Bransen Hensley on the mound, his pitch count rising in that final elimination game, who gave Taylor a lift after the grounder to shortstop was fielded and thrown to first for the final out of the state-title clinching 6-2 win over Loudoun South. A bit of revenge, then elation, Taylor, built like a solid backstop, jumping into Hensley’s arms.
Hats flew. Screams filled the stands.
“Everybody’s mom was yelling,” Barnes says. “You always hear the moms; they’re jumping up and down. We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the moms.”
And they wouldn’t be here without each other.
There’d be no Broadway team at the Southeast Regional tournament at Broadway High School. Instead, it would be teams starting play Friday with a title game Monday with last names you wouldn’t recognize. None of the faces you see at the Timberville Walmart would be on the diamond. Broadway Community Little League and District 3 would still have the fundraisers, they would still be the hosts, but who would locals cheer for in the shadow of North Mountain, on top of the hill along the street that leads to Timber Way?
That question is moot. Because Broadway won a state title and gets to play in front of a home crowd. The team’s first game is Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Broadway High School — home of the Gobblers — where most of the players will suit up once they make it onto their varsity squads. The team will face North Carolina champion Walkerstown-Kernsville.
Sure, Broadway is hoping for another celebration when the tourney wraps, but the mantra isn’t changing. For this team — for these brothers, for this family, for these pals — it’s still going to be one game at a time, just like always.
And each Southeast Regional game will be played the same way.
“You have to put it all on the field,” Barnes says. “All the blood, all the sweat. You can’t leave any regrets out there.”
As for skin? The players are willing to leave some more sitting in the grass if need be. There’s plenty to go around in this family.
