What puts Taelor Ware on the sports pages is a simple thing to answer.
The 13-year-old eighth-grader at Montevideo Middle School is pretty darn good at softball.
So let’s go over that part first. Let’s talk about how she finished sixth in the home run derby at the All-American Softball Youth games in Salisbury, Md., back in August. Let’s fill you with the knowledge that her team, the Generals, won the championship game up there and she pitched the final two innings of that 9-6 title-clinching victory. Or how she not only took home that big shiny championship trophy, but added a silver slugger award to her case. (Hitting a bona fide over-the-fence homer will net you one of those.)
Knowing all of that, it’s time to find Ware. It’s time to hunt her down, and after an email from granddad — Roger Newman — who tells you she also plays volleyball for the Montevideo Mustangs, you ask him to set up an interview because 13-year-olds can be shy. Then it’s time to sit outside the middle school gym in a bench built for a middle school student (not a slack-jawed 40-something sports writer) while the screams and squeals pour out of the open door with each point during the match.
Finally, as the gym clears out, Ware joins you on the bench that’s built for someone her age. Finally, you realize there’s more to this than just some smiling future Spotswood softball player excited about playing on the Trailblazers’ diamond she’s long dreamed of stepping on.
It sounds cliché, but Ware is beyond those 13 years when she talks about sports, prattles on about life and what it takes to fulfill your dream — or at least get a step closer to it.
So, you ask her, hear you’re good at softball, eh?
And she smiles, kicks her legs back a bit as they swing off the floor and laughs.
“I mean, I wouldn’t put it that way,” she says. “I would say I have the right fundamentals. I wouldn’t say I’m entirely good.”
No, she says, not yet. There still much to learn, there’s still more experience to get. There’s still more potential to be tapped.
“But there’s potential in everybody,” she says. “If you have good fundamentals in the right stuff and do it at the right times and have the knowledge, you can be good.”
And, like we said above, in Salisbury, Md., in August, she was pretty darn good. But she shakes that off with an aw-shucks grin. That wasn’t about her, she insists, that was about the event. An “amazing” tournament, she called it, where 109 girls from all across the United States gathered together to showcase their softball prowess.
“And they were all talented in their own ways,” Ware says.
And over five days her team played two to three games a day before leaving with that extra metal and a heaping helping of the softball knowledge Ware craves.
But, again, there’s a reachable dream here. She wants to play on that Spotswood softball field and this coming spring, she’s hoping she’ll be on the JV team.
“I’m excited,” she says. “I can’t wait to play for the high school.”
That time is coming, and after 10 minutes it’s also time to end the interview. Her family awaits, specifically her older brother, Chase Jones, in his full United States Marines uniform, standing ram-rod straight and smiling at his little sister. It was the first time he’s seen her play any sport in three months. And she couldn’t wait to give him a hug.
“Yes, I’m very proud of him,” she says. “I was standing there during the national anthem with my hand on my heart and I was very proud.”
The feeling, Jones said with military “sir,” is mutual.
