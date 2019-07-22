ELKTON — For the first time since the school opened in 2010, East Rockingham will be on the hunt for a baseball coach.
Athletic director Eric Phillips said Monday that David Scott, who guided the Eagles for nine seasons and compiled a 119-75 record during that time, has stepped down.
A search for his replacement will begin immediately, Phillips said.
“[East Rock] would like to thank Coach Scott for leading our team the past nine seasons while making a positive impact on our student-athletes,” Phillips said in a statement emailed Monday.
During his time at East Rockingham, Scott led the Eagles to five district/conference titles.
Scott, a 1998 Spotswood graduate who got his degree from Bridgewater College, went to East Rockingham after five years leading the Broadway junior varsity team. Before that, he was a varsity assistant for the Gobblers. Prior to that, he coached at Turner Ashby for five years, becoming a disciple of legendary coach Ray Heatwole. He also was around Heatwole as a child, when Scott's father, Bob, was a TA assistant from the early 1970s to early 1980s.
East Rockingham, which will play in the Bull Run District starting this season, went 7-14 overall and 7-9 in its final season in the Shenandoah District.
